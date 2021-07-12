ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 case numbers have seen a big drop in recent months thanks to vaccination rates nationwide. But as mask wearing eases up, respiratory illnesses are once again on the rise and doctors say this is a trend that’s likely to keep going up.

What You Need To Know

As COVID-19 restrictions ease up across the nation, other respiratory viruses are resurfacing



Cases of these viruses was down in 2020 compared to the typical year, likely due to hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing



Children are particularly at risk right now for developing the common cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

COVID-19 restrictions offered a welcome 15-month break from typical respiratory illnesses — with masks and hand washing helping keep those viruses at bay.

But as people are starting to remove their masks, respiratory viruses are making a return, which doctors say could allow them to spread faster, and further.

“All these viruses disappeared last year, but now we’re not wearing masks, we’re going out more, we’re being more daring, enjoying more social life and these viruses are going to spread in a big way,” said infectious diseases specialist Dr. Michael Muszynski.

Muszynski said mask mandates designed to ward off COVID-19 stopped respiratory illnesses in their tracks. But as people unmask and relax, the common cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are spreading once again, with new cases on the rise. Even Enterovirus is seeing case numbers rise through the spring and into the summer months.

“It usually starts in the fal,l but this time I got it in March and it was the worst sore throat I’ve ever had in my life,” Muszynski said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory in June about rising care numbers of RSV in the south.

It's strange for a virus that normally strikes in the fall and winter, Muszynski said. But with no previous exposure or infection from the virus to protect their immune systems, he said infants and toddlers may be at risk for severe cases.

“Children’s hospitals are reporting spikes in hospitalization due to RSV in the past two months and we don’t have spikes to RSV normally in the last two months, this time of year,” Muszynski said.

With many children in Central Florida headed back to class — many in person — in just a few weeks, Muszynski said wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing will be important in preventing both COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses from quickly spreading.

“I think we’re going to see with schools opening back up and masks starting to come down, we’re going to see a lot more of these viral diseases in children, especially," Muszynski said. "So parents should be ready again for their kids to bring the crud home a lot.

"And some of it’s going to be pretty nasty stuff because we don’t have experience with it cause it wasn’t around for almost two years."

Because of the spike in RSV, the CDC recommends staying home to help prevent further spread if you or your child is sick, even if you test negative for COVID-19.