He is also expected to call the voting restrictions recently proposed in Republican-controlled states a form of suppression, dubbing them “authoritarian and anti-American,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Voting and civil rights advocates have called on the president to do more on the issue in recent weeks, as Democrats try to overcome GOP opposition to voting legislation on Capitol Hill. The president has promised to go “on the road” on the topic, but the White House hasn’t confirmed any travel after Tuesday.

Psaki said the president will also highlight the need to work with civil rights groups to boost voter education and turnout to “overcome the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War.”

Last week, President Biden Vice President Kamala Harris met with voting and civil rights advocates at the White House, including leaders from the NAACP and Rev. Al Sharpton. Sharpton pledged to pursue a “summer of activism” and continue pressing forward on the issue, calling the meeting positive but lacking in concrete promises.

And while the president on Tuesday is expected to call on Congress to act by passing the For the People Act and another measure named for the late congressman John Lewis, the likelihood of passing voting legislation this year is dwindling.

As one solution, Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina told Politico that he would like to see Biden endorse the idea of changing the Senate filibuster — which requires 60 votes for passage — just to pass a voting rights bill.

“We don’t have any new position on that,” the White House press secretary said Monday. “[The president has] talked about his support for returning to the talking filibuster; he continues to support that."

“But he believes that, as somebody who was in the Senate for 36 years, we need to continue to work to find a path forward to do hard things, even when they seem challenging,” she added. “ And that's what he will do in this case.”

On Tuesday, the president will also speak about the efforts from the Department of Justice to protect the right to vote, such as a recent lawsuit filed against Georgia.

The president has also tapped Vice President Harris to take the lead on voting rights, and she hosted a listening session on the topic in Detroit Monday. She praised a group of Democrats in the Texas Legislature, who on Monday were planning to leave the state in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws.