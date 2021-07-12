BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — In the aftermath of Bill Cosby’s release from prison last month, many grew concerned of what it could mean for movement against rape culture.

But even though some survivors of sexual assault and abuse saw this as a potential step backward, others, like Angela Rose, saw it as an opportunity.

“Well, I think there’s been so many things going on in the world over the last year to two years that we have seen a little bit of a stall in the #MeToo movement, and I think this is what really needs to ignite the movement,” Rose said. “And this is a choice that we have as survivors and advocates to let this be a catalyst moment for us to unite together to advance and propel this movement forward.”

Rose has been speaking out in support of survivors for more than two decades. She was a recent high school graduate when she was kidnapped and raped at 17-years-old.

“I had just left my job at a shopping mall, and I was crossing the parking lot. And I felt like someone had been following me,” she said. “You get that feeling, and I ignored it. And I looked behind me, and there was someone that was following me. And all of a sudden there was a knife at my throat, and he threw me into his car, which was very close to mine. And I learned later he had been stalking me.”

That event happened 25 years ago on Sunday, July 11. This year, to mark that anniversary, the non-profit she founded, PAVE (Promoting Awareness, Victim Empowerment) commemorated its 20th anniversary with an event called “Rising.”

The event was hosted by Emmy-nominated talk show host Whitney Reynolds, and featured speakers like actors Terry Crews and Esmé Bianco, and model Tess Holliday.

“I thank God that we have an environment where we can actually speak about these things now,” said Crews in a recorded address for the event.

Crews opened up in 2017 about being sexually assaulted and has been advocating for fellow survivors.

“It’s a very triggering time for survivors. Bill Cosby’s release from prison was a triggering event, even for me, because you start to wonder whether it’s worth coming forward about your harassment and abuse," Crews said. "But I’m here to tell you that it is."

Terry Sanders, a former president of Brevard NOW (National Organization for Women) and Florida NOW said that while she believes that Cosby’s reputation won’t recover from something like this, she does worry that it could have a ripple effect for some survivors.

“The worst part of the release is that victims are going to remember this," Sanders said. "Newer victims of the future, they’re going to see this and they’re going to be concerned that this could happen to them as well."

She said, though, that in this era of #MeToo, there is an increased willingness for victims to share their truths and help bring about accountability.

“I do think it has evolved. I do believe more people are willing to speak out. It’s still happening,” Sanders said. “I think that everyone, women and men, are more aware of it and that has got to be one of the most positive things that’s come out of this.”

Laura Fausone, a former vice president of Florida NOW agrees that the Cosby situation is a setback, but thinks the forward momentum that has been made cannot be discounted.

“Look at the progress of how long it took for women to vote. The activists that started this, Elizabeth Katie Stanton and Susan B. Anthony among others, they never lived to cast a vote,” Fausone said. “So, I think we’re going to get there, we just keep planting seeds and watering and nurturing.”

