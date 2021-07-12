Four additional victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, have been found in the debris, bringing the overall death toll to 94, officials said Monday.

What You Need To Know Four additional victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, have been found in the debris, bringing the overall death toll to 94, officials said Monday



Eighty-three of the victims have been identified, and 22 people remain potentially unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters at a morning briefing



Levine Cava stressed that a person’s name cannot be removed from the list of the missing until their body has been identified, meaning some of the dead could still be on that list



The mayor also said it has become more difficult to identify victims and that medical examiner's office is being relied on more heavily to use “technical and scientific processes to identify the human remains"

Eighty-three of the victims have been identified, and 22 people remain potentially unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters at a morning briefing.

Levine Cava stressed that a person’s name cannot be removed from the list of the missing until their body has been identified, meaning some of the dead could still be on that list.

On the 19th day of search efforts, the mayor also said it has become more difficult to identify victims and that medical examiner's office is being relied on more heavily to use “technical and scientific processes to identify the human remains.”

Meanwhile, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said discussions are being held with various levels of government and victims’ families about what should be done at the site of the June 24 collapse after the search and cleanup have been completed. In the meantime, security will be tightened at the site, Burkett said.

“I think that's the right thing to do, because it's it's obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site. It is a holy site, for lack of a better word,” he said.

Burkett also described how carefully search teams are sifting through the rubble.

For example, he said, workers found a business card that described someone as an artist. They then began to look for paintings in the area, finding and preserving some that were returned to the family.

“This type of professionalism and compassion is emblematic of the amazing work that is being done at the site,” Burkett said.