Cows, sheep and goats are just a few of the farm animals you can see in Watkins Glen. The Farm Sanctuary has officially reopened to the public after being closed during the pandemic.

Saturday was its first day of tours showing off some of the 700 rescued animals there. Those who run the facility say many animals come from poor living situations and live the rest of their life at the farm.

“So it's amazing to have people come and really connect and engage with the animals and they walk away, really with a different perspective on farm animals and seeing them as individuals,” said Farm Sanctuary Manager Brenda Bomysoad.

The farm offers educational tours Wednesday through Sunday throughout the summer.