ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health have issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Anderson. This is in response to a water sample taken on June 30.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County saying not to drink, swim, or use personal watercraft, in waters where there is a visible bloom. It also says blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and say to keep pets away from the area.

“It’s always concerning for the mere fact that it takes away from the fact we live on the lake,” said Lake Anderson resident Wade McLleland.

Orange county Commissioner Mayra Uribe, who represents District 3, said she has been speaking with residents near the lake.

“When you see warnings coming out that say don't let children play by the water, not to let your pets play in the water, don't paddle board or jet ski, that's a pretty serious problem going in a body of water in Orange County,” said Uribe.

She said they are working with agencies in the county to try to find a solution.

“It's summertime, these kind of things can continue to bloom, and we don't want to continue to have that,” Uribe said.

The Florida Department of Health said blue-green algae can cause rashes and respiratory problems.​