ORLANDO — Police responded Saturday evening to the Mall at Millenia, citing a bomb threat that led to the mall's evacuation.
Just before 9 p.m., police said roadways around the mall had reopened. And just before 9:10 p.m., officers said on Twiter they were leaving the scene.
City police set up a media staging area to take questions but haven't released more information. The department called the situation "fluid."
The mall is located at 4200 Conroy Road.
Spectrum News 13 reporter Emily Braun is at the scene.
