ORLANDO — Police responded Saturday evening to the Mall at Millenia, citing a bomb threat that led to the mall's evacuation.

Just before 9 p.m., police said roadways around the mall had reopened. And just before 9:10 p.m., officers said on Twiter they were leaving the scene.

UPDATE 2: The interior at the Mall at Millenia has been cleared by Mall Security. No hazards were located. OPD units are leaving the area at this time. Thanks to everyone for your cooperation during this investigation. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 11, 2021

City police set up a media staging area to take questions but haven't released more information. The department called the situation "fluid."

The mall is located at 4200 Conroy Road.

#BREAKING: Police diverting traffic around Conroy. OPD Officers are currently investigating a bomb threat at the Mall at Millenia. The mall has been safely evacuated by Mall Security. Video by @EmilyBraunTV at scene. Stay with us for updates. pic.twitter.com/2Z8pkFcxxL — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) July 11, 2021