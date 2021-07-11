POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Wales city commissioners are catching some heat from independent car detailers who say they are unfairly regulating their services.

“I been in this business about 15 years,” said Larry Bagley of Elite Mobile Detailing and Pressure Washing in Lake Wales. “This is my only source of income.”

“We’re making an honest living and now the city of Lake Wales wants to come up with an ordinance.”



Bagely and several other mobile car detail owners attended an open meeting with the city of Lake Wales where commissioners announced the need for a new ordinance, due to noise complaints and blocking traffic.

“I’ve never had any complaints,” said Bagley. “About eight years ago Lake Wales tried to come out with an ordinance but that didn’t pass; if they’re going to try to pass an ordinance, they need to sit down with the detailers first instead of just writing out the ordinance like they did.”

The ordinance states that: detailers have to carry a city license in addition to their Polk County license, they can only be at a location for three hours, they had to get signed permission from leasing offices to be on the property and they cannot be within 100 feet of the two new car washes the city opened.

“So if a Publix employee calls me to wash her car, I can’t do it because it’s within a hundred feet of the new car wash,” explained Bagley. “It’s a lot of guys detailing cars. We all get along. We don’t have any beef. We don’t fight over cars. We’re just trying to make an honest living and here Lake Wales is with the ordinance.”

These concerns made their way to city commissioner Terrye Howell who says the goal is not to shut mobile detailers down but to resolve the complaints.

“If it’s your livelihood and you’re doing the right thing, you’re not even involved in something wrong but we cannot give it to one person and not everyone because then we’ll have a legal problem,” said Howell.

As of now, no official ordinance has been passed and Howell agrees that the city needs to speak with car detailers before they move forward.