KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A nice act involving a homeless man in Kissimmee is garnering millions of views online.

For more than 20 years, Rodney Nevels has been homeless, but now has a home thanks to Tik Tok.

A local realtor, David Cohen, found Nevels on a bench on U.S. 192 and started posting his story on the app. People from all over the world are not only following on social media and donating money, but also sending gifts from Amazon to his new home.

“Let's show people that there’s a lot of homeless out here and we can help them, maybe a little bit. And then it just grew and grew. I never knew that it would come to us getting a hotel for him and then getting a house for him,” Cohen said.

A Go Fund Me was set up for Nevels. Spectrum News is unaffiliated with that page but if you’d like to help, click here.