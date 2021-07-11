LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After fighting in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, President Joe Biden announced last week a withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region. That move hits home in Louisville.

"We’re ending America’s longest war, but we’ll always honor the bravery of the American patriots who served it," said Pres. Biden.

On July 8, Biden announced he’s moving forward with bringing all remaining U.S. Troops home from Afghanistan from Sept. 11 to August 31.

The president said that over the past 20 years, 2,448 American troops died in Afghanistan, with more than 20,000 injured.

"The current security situation only confirms that just one more year of fighting Afghanistan is not a solution, but a recipe for being there indefinitely," Biden said.

Many have their own opinion on this matter, but those who served have a unique perspective — including retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Maryse JP King.

"We don’t have time to be over there for two million years you know, investing the blood of our children and our money," King said.

An immigrant from Haiti, King spent one year on southern Afghan soil as a civilian employee from 2012-2013.

"If we had to leave the base for a mission we would fly, even if it was the next base was like 10 minutes away because of IUDs," King said.

The 63-year-old agrees with President Biden’s decision.

"We need to leave there’s no question about it because people have to start taking responsibility for their country. We can’t love their country more than they love their country," adds King.

King has some reservations to withdrawal all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, because they said there’s a lack of an exit strategy in this war.

"There needs to be a plan that says if you all allow the Taliban or al-Qaida or ISIS or any of those characters to attack us, we’re going to get them," King said.

The retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel said Biden’s end date could potentially create more chaos and give the Taliban free reign.

"Remember when they left Iraq? As soon as they left, ISIS took over and went all over to Syria and created chaos. I think the same thing is probably going to happen," King suggested.

Overall, she said getting to come back home after protecting our country is one of the best feelings.

"Once you serve in the military its in your blood. It’s a part of continuing service to my country and the idea that there’s something I can do to support the mission," King said.

The August deadline marks almost 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks erupted the war on terror.