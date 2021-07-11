The European Championship final between England and Italy is underway, and the hotly anticipated matchup has already made history.

Luke Shaw’s goal for England was the quickest scored in a European Championship final. Shaw scored 1 minute, 57 seconds into the match against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

It was the fifth fastest ever scored in the history of the tournament and the third fastest at Euro 2020. The previous fastest goal scored in a European Championship final was in 1964 when Chus Pereda scored for Spain 5:17 into the match against the Soviet Union. Spain won 2-1.

England is trying to win its first title in the competition, and its first major title since the 1966 World Cup. England is the only European team to win a World Cup, but not a Euro championship.

Italy won the European Championship in 1968 but has also won four World Cup titles, most recently in 2006.

The Euro 2020 final will the last of 51 games in the competition after being delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

England was up 1-0 over Italy at halftime in after Shaw's quick goal, but Italy tied up the game in the 67th minute with Leonardo Bonucci's key goal.

The game will most assuredly garner millions of viewers across the globe, including, likely, some royal fans.

Queen Elizabeth II praised the “spirit, commitment and pride” of the England soccer team on Saturday, one day before the game.

The queen reminisced in a letter to England coach Gareth Southgate about the national team’s only previous outing in the final of a major competition. Her Majesty that in 1966 she was “fortunate” to present the World Cup to then-England captain Bobby Moore and “saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.”

The 95-year-old monarch says she wanted to send her and her family’s “good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent his best wishes to the “incredible” England soccer team, praising the team’s “amazing performance” at Euro 2020 in a letter addressed to Southgate and the players.

He wrote that England has “already made history” by making the final of a major international competition. Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium is the first one England has contested since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Johnson was at Wembley on Wednesday when England beat Denmark 2-1 to make the final and he singled out the team’s unity.

He says “you have forged a band of brothers whose energy and tenacity and teamwork ... seem to shine in everything you do.”

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic tried to give a diplomatic answer when asked which team he thinks will win the final.

Djokovic spoiled Italy’s hopes of a double triumph in London when he beat Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final for his 20th Grand Slam title. He was then asked by BBC presenter Sue Barker about an “unbiased view” on how the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium will go.

Djokovic says “you’re putting me in a very awkward position right now. I’m a huge football fan. So I will enjoy the football tonight.”

That answer was at least enough to draw a big ovation from the crowd at the All England Club.

The buildup to the game was not without some drama. Fans outside Wembley Stadium tried to get into the stadium through a low barrier for the Euro Cup final. Stewards and police sought to hold the fans back back as they pushed through barriers.

A Wembley statement says officials “are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium.”

The statement adds that “safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”

Thousands of fans created a party atmosphere outside the stadium before the match.

A large group of fans set off red and yellow flares and some were banging drums. It started getting rowdy about four hours before kickoff with beer cans being thrown into the air.

Fans started hurling cans at one man who had climbed a tall light pole and he was trying to dodge them. He then slid down like a firefighter to the cheers of the crowd and the pole started to wobble.

Several dozen Italy fans were allowed into the stadium about three and half hours before the start. The normal entry time for supporters is three hours.

Thousands of England fans descended on central London before final match.

Bottles and other objects are being thrown and Leicester Square is full of litter like beer cans, empty boxes and plastic bags. So far no violence has been reported but the scenes are chaotic. One man threw a large yellow cone high in the air and as it came down another man headed it like a soccer ball. Police with helmets were seen walking through Leicester Square.

The official fan zone is in nearby Trafalgar Square, where thousands of fans congregated. A large contingent of police were set on standby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.