ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is asking people to come out and adopt pets as as they are nearing capacity.

Just within the last two weeks, they have taken nearly 100 dogs. Animal Services currently has 360 dogs and cats in house.

“The situation is starting to get a little crazy,” said Orange County Animal Service spokesman Bryant Almeida.

He said there are a number of factors for the large number of pets at the facility, including the confiscation of a large number of dogs from a home that were living in unsafe conditions. He also says the return toward a normalcy from the pandemic is having an impact.

“We have noticed people are going to back work, they are not working from home, so now they don't have time for the dog they adopted originally. So yes we got a lot of returns," he said.

He said they also taking in a lot strays.

Joseph Asorio currently has one dog, but heard about the big rise in dogs at animal services so he came by Saturday with his girlfriend.

“You know it's kind of sad, but it's the reality of life. I have an older dog at home currently, I thought I would get another one, maybe have some company,” Asorio said.

Almeida said they are trying everything they can to get the pets adopted.

According to the agency's website, during the month of July, adoption fees are reduced to just $10 for all ready to go dogs and cats. These are pets that have already been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Animals that are not eligible for the promotion will be available at the standard adoption fees of $55 for dogs and $40 for cats.

Animal Services is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.