SURFSIDE, Fla. — Rescue crews from the Commonwealth are entering their eight day searching the rubble of a collapsed high rise building in South Florida.

What You Need To Know An Ohio task force, with several members from Kentucky, continue recovery efforts in Surfside, Florida



At least 79 people are dead, and dozens are unaccounted for after the collapse



The task force is working 24 hours a day on two 12-hour shifts. They’ve been at it since Friday, July 2



Investigators are still unsure what caused the collapse

The death toll in Surfside continues to rise as crews rush to recover those still missing in the pancaked debris.

At least 79 people have been confirmed dead in the partial collapse, according to the Miami Dade County Mayor.

Ryan Hogsten is a heavy rescue captain with the Lexington Fire Department assisting with recovery efforts. He's on the front lines in Surfside where a 12-story condo collapsed nearly two weeks ago.

"This is just the type of men and women that surround me and surround this organization, are just the guys that want to do good, the guys want to help," Hogsten said.

One of 80 members of the Ohio Task Force 1, a top urban search and rescue team in the country, Hogsten said it's a grueling yet delicate task.

"With a fire and things like that, we come in and its over pretty quickly. But with these type of incidents it's a long term event and that’s where the training comes in to be able to make sure we can last the whole deployment," Hogsten said.

Hogsten and hundreds of other dedicated first responders are working 24 hours day and night in 12-hour shifts digging through the massive rubble.

"It’s a mixed work between breaking concrete with personal tools, hand tools things of that nature and then also using heavy machinery. So it can be some back breaking work," Hogsten explained.

The search and rescue efforts for the unaccounted victims have shifted into a recovery mission this week. Now, the father of two remains focused on bringing closure to the families.

"We want to make sure that we can get them out and whatever we have to do. Doesn’t matter if its rescue or recovery, we’re still in the same mind-frame that we’re going forward to get them out of that building," Hogsten said.

The process has had an emotional toll on the first responders and teams working non-stop.

"The fire service is setup with what we call the brotherhood. It’s for all our us and we lean on each other, that’s our family. We spend a lot of time together on the job," Hogsten said.

As for how long the recovery efforts continue, Hogsten said there's still a lot of debris and is unsure when he will be returning back home to his family.

With housing options limited, members of the Ohio Task Force 1 are staying on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown at this time.