CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cycling instructors who lost their jobs after their employer went out of business are getting back to work.

A new outdoor cycling studio called Skycycle hired at least eight former employees of Flywheel Sports in Charlotte.

Flywheel, which offered indoor cycling and barre classes, filed for bankruptcy last year.

Owner Jennifer Dufresne taught at Flywheel for eight years. She purchased the bikes and equipment left at the Flywheel studio after the business closed.

“We took the idea of not necessarily opening a cycle studio first but actually getting the bikes first and the studio concept after that,” Dufresne said.

Skycycle is held on a rooftop and riders listen to cues from instructors and music through noise canceling headphones.

Sarah Pitts, a former Flywheel instructor, is excited to do live classes again.

“We taught on Zoom this whole past year but teaching live is so different. You will see the energy and just the community of the people, obviously, the camaraderie is awesome,” Pitts said.

For Dufresne, it was important to hire former co-workers like Pitts because of the experience and the community they bring.

“Most of the people who had come from Flywheel were very well trained and have continued to carry through some of their classes virtually over the pandemic and continue to grow, if not keep their community engaged during this time,” Dufresne said. “We felt when we brought the bikes over and we opened the space that it only made sense to have some of them on staff.”

Pitts became a stay-at-home mom after Flywheel closed its doors. She teaches in person again a few times a week at Skycycle.

“I get the best of both worlds 100%, to be able to raise them, be with them and it’s cool for them to see me fulfill my passion. I’m so lucky to be able to do that, to check two boxes at once,” Pitts said.

She said the additional income to her home is also beneficial.

Skycycle launched a website and app for class scheduling on July 1. The studio will cancel classes 12 hours in advance if rain is in the forecast.