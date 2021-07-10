GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Fantasy Island now has a brand new name. The Grand Island attraction will now be known as Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World.
IB Parks & Entertainment says it is making plans to open the water park portion, Splash World, this month. Attractions will include Double Dare Falls.
Hiring is already underway for a number of positions, and you can apply online.
The park will offer a full ride package over the next 6 to 8 months, and plans to fully reopen to the public next spring.
An official website and social media pages are expected out in the coming days.