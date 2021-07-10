SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Vital Church in Oviedo kicks off its seventh year of raising funds and awareness for Nathaniel’s Hope, which is a nonprofit whose mission is to help the special needs community.

It is called Soaked 2021 and it is a day filled with water attractions designed to give the special needs community and their families a time to relax and have fun.

Vital Church is raising money for Nathaniel’s Hope through sponsorships, a silent auction and donations.

Organizers said the day is also a way to celebrate the special needs community who they affectionally call VIPs.

“They have incredible value, they have a lot to offer. The more we can open ourselves to do life with our special needs community, our VIPs, I think the better off we are,” said Adam Farley, pastor for Vital Church.

