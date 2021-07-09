BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you walk the beaches in Brevard County close to dusk or at night this time of year, you might catch a glimpse of a sea turtle coming ashore to lay her eggs.

But unless you have a caliper and the time to measure these turtles, you might not know something about them has been changing over the last few decades: they’re getting smaller on average.

Researchers with the University of Central Florida’s Marine Turtle Research Group (MTRG) published a study this week showing that shrinkage over time.

Katrina Phillips, a doctoral candidate in UCF’s Department of Biology and the study’s lead author, said it’s unclear for sure why they are finding smaller sea turtles among loggerheads and green sea turtles that show up on Florida’s eastern shoreline.

“We were a little surprised that just hearing stories of people noticing things on the beach turned out to be a bigger phenomenon, like something we could see in the data,” Phillips said.

The study officially began in 2015, but ended up using measurement data spanning from 1982 to 2019. More than 10,000 nesting loggerheads and more than 3,000 green turtles were measured in that stretch of nearly 40 years.

The turtles were observed in the part of the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge that sits within southern Brevard County.

Over the course of the study, researchers found that the average size of the nesting loggerheads decreased by about an inch and the nesting green turtles were smaller by about an inch and a half since 1982.

Phillips said there are two potential reasons for this phenomenon.

“There’s lots of juveniles that live right here in the Indian River Lagoon — it could be that they’re eating something different or not finding enough food, then their growth rates are getting slower. So, when they mature they’re a smaller size,” Phillips said. “Or it could just be there are a lot of new turtles showing up for the first time and they happen to be smaller.”

Other researchers at UCF are studying juvenile sea turtles that live in the Indian River Lagoon. Phillips said they may be able to compare their respective research projects to see if there may be a connection in the data they’ve observed.

“We’re kind of looking at it backwards now," she said. "Instead of knowing this thing has happened and now we’re seeing more smaller turtles, we’ve started with the end point. We know there’s more smaller turtles and now we’re trying to figure out what’s causing that to happen."

Even though there is still plenty that’s unknown about why smaller turtles are showing up, Phillips said it’s important that the public not draw any dour conclusions at this point.

“These findings aren’t cause for alarm at this point," she said. "We still need to figure out what’s causing them, but it’s definitely something that we want to look into."