ORLANDO, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman upset over missing her flight at Orlando International Airport late last month threw computer keyboards at one Frontier Airlines ticket-counter employee and tried to hit an employee with a pole, according an Orlando Police Department report.

What You Need To Know A 29-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault after a June 30 Orlando International incident



An Orlando Police report says a Brooklyn, N.Y., resident threw computer keyboards at a Frontier Airlines employee



It comes amid ncreased reports of airline passengers exhibiting threatening and violent behavior

At one point during the incident, a Frontier Airlines employee pepper-sprayed the woman, the report said.

Dana Antonia Pierre, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested and charged June 30 with aggravated assault. Two young children who accompanied her — a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy — were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families, Orlando Police said.

Pierre appeared in court on July 1 and was released early the next morning on $3,000 bond.

Reached by phone Friday, Pierre told Spectrum News that her two children were back with her but that she otherwise wouldn’t comment.

The incident came amid increased reports and videos of airline passengers exhibiting threatening and violent behavior toward flight staff and other passengers. It also came as federal authorities were cracking down on unruly behavior, including refusal of passengers to wear face masks.

The Federal Aviation Administration said this week that it had levied $119,000 in civil penalties against nine airline passengers, including one on an Orlando-bound flight, for alleged violations of federal regulations in recent months.

The FAA said Friday that it doesn’t handle airport incidents and referred Spectrum News to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said Friday her agency wasn’t involved in the Orlando incident but noted “more than 70 incidents involving TSA employees being physically assaulted” since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rising rates of unruly even violent passengers, as reported by the FAA and law enforcement are troubling, as TSA reports similar incidents at checkpoints across the country,” Koshetz wrote in an email to Spectrum News. She added that TSA “will not tolerate such actions, and may pursue criminal charges and a civil penalty up to the maximum allowable by law.”

Videos posted within the past several days on YouTube show a woman walk behind a counter as a young child cries “Mommy!” A woman behind the counter confronts the woman, who picks up a computer keyboard and throws it in the direction of the woman who confronted her.

The woman picks up a long box, walks from behind the counter and joins two children, including a young girl who continues to cry “Mommy!”

“Mommy, I don’t want you to go to jail,” the young girl says, sobbing.

After moments away from the counter with the children, the woman walks again toward the counter and picks up a pole used to designate a ticket line. As an unseen man says, “Don’t you dare,” the woman raises the pole above her head, lowers it to her shoulder and walks out of camera range. A crashing noise follows.

The woman again walks behind the counter, picks up something off the counter and throws it. As a child continues to cry, the woman emerges from behind the counter and is stopped by a law enforcement officer, who leads her away from the counter as the young girl cries, “Mommy!”

An Orlando Police Department report from June 30 says officers responded to a physical disturbance and saw Pierre “attempting to strike a Frontier employee with a pole.” Another employee took the pole from Pierre, “preventing her from striking the employee,” the report said.

Officer Robert Owen wrote in the arrest affidavit that Frontier manager Berenit Sierra told him “Pierre was upset over missing her flight and walked behind the ticket counter and tried to strike her.”

“She said that Pierre started throwing computer keyboards at her. Another employee, Nidia Vargas, pepper-sprayed Pierre to get her away from her manager,” Owen wrote.

There were no injuries, and airport medical staff checked Pierre after she was pepper-sprayed, Orlando Police said.

Frontier Airlines said in an email to Spectrum News that it had no comment “beyond what is in the police report.”

The airline did not respond to a follow-up email that asked its policy on the use of pepper spray and whether it justified its use in this case.