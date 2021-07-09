ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health leaders in Orlando and Orange County are taking steps to increase the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate as the number of new cases of the virus are climbing.

Starting July 12, and for the next month, different neighborhood centers in the Orlando area — including the Engelwood Neighborhood Center — will offer COVID-19 vaccines at one-day mobile sites. The initiative is a partnership between the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and the City of Orlando.

The goal is to encourage families to come to the community clinics and get vaccinated.

​“When they have their afternoon programs, when their guardians pick up their teenagers, we can get the teenagers vaccinated but also the guardians," said Kent Donahue of the Florida Department of Health. "We are trying to expand our strategy as we try to get herd immunity.”

Orlando Alvarez, who is fully vaccinated and lives near the pop-up Engelwood center vaccination site, said he thinks the plan is a good one.

“We need people to get it," he said. "Everybody needs to get vaccinated.

“For the greater good, we are not going to beat this until everyone gets vaccinated.”

About 59 percent of Orange County’s estimated 720,000 inhabitants 12 years old and up have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said. In the 12- to 17-year-old age range, about 28,000 people have gotten a shot.

“We want to get as close as we can to these neighborhoods and individuals,” Donahue said.

People who show up to the sites for vaccinations will be able to choose between the two-shot Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.