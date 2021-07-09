ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash between an Orlando Fire Department rescue unit and a car killed one person and injured several others early Friday.

The crash is blocking traffic between Vasser Street and Princeton on Edgewater Drive.

Several police cruisers have the street blocked off - one of the vehicles is sitting right in the middle of Edgewater Drive.

The other one is just around the corner from it.

The serious nature of this crash left one of the vehicles involved almost unrecognizable.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m.

Officials said an OFD rescue unit and a car collided, which caused the OFD vehicle to crash into a nearby building. Also, there’s damage to a nearby electric pole.

One person dead after an OFD vehicle and car crash on Edgewater Dr. and Smith. #news13orange pic.twitter.com/HTNZOywU3K — Daniel Messineo (@DanielMessineo) July 9, 2021

Authorities said one person in the car died at the scene and the other two were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two people in the OFD vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but there were no serious injuries.

The Orlando Police Traffic Homicide Investigator is on the scene to try and piece together exactly what happened.

As for that building, code enforcement says there’s no obvious structural damage at this time.

Police said it’s not clear how long they’ll have Edgewater Drive closed, but the looks of it, it could be for quite a while Friday morning.