Cierra Bloomfield asked herself some tough questions last year after the pandemic broke out.

“I got furloughed March of 2020, and I was out of work for about a month,” said Bloomfield.

That gave her time to prioritize her goals, and returning to the office was not on the top of her list.

She bought herself a mobile work space and went on a mission to turn her side hobby into a blooming business.

“Maybe the office job was a hobby, and this is what I’m actually supposed to be doing,” said Bloomfield.

After three years of juggling her nine to five, she now runs a cleaning service — CiCi Blooms — full-time.

“This is all I have. I can’t say I’m going to go to the office. This is the office,” said Bloomfield.

Surprisingly, leaving the office to start a business is a risk that many Americans were inspired to take during the pandemic.

“There are so many people my age that are starting their nail business or hair business. They’re just doing it and progressing…and now, it's like, wow, I’m part of this group,” explained Bloomfield.

She says the business is still fresh, but she’s already seeing huge payoffs.

“I make my own schedule, and I don’t have to work for anybody. This is much more fulfilling,” said Bloomfield.

Now that she’s stepped into a calling, her next goal is to sweep up in the Capital Region cleaning business.

“This is my first van and a year from now, I'm hoping to have a second one,” said Bloomfield.