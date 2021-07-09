RALEIGH, N.C. -- Don't get stuck in the heat this summer from your car breaking down on a summer road trip.

What You Need To Know Check your car fluids, brakes and tires before a road trip



Travel with an emergency kit



Auto shops are seeing more business as people get back on the road this year

Chapel Hill Tire in Raleigh is seeing a 50% increase in customers this year compared to last year. Parts and services coordinator Bert Dew says the summer months are the busiest time of the year for them.

"Cars overheating, A/C systems failing, break issues anything that heat can contribute to that might be faster, we're seeing it," said Dew.

Before a road trip, you want to check the fluids in your car like oil and coolant. To be safe on the road, make sure all your lights and signals are working and that your tires have the appropriate air pressure and tread.

Dew says the increase in service needs they see during the hot summers are not uncommon, so pay attention to your car.

"Indicators in a lot of today's vehicles will give you warnings when something's on the hotter side," said Dew. "If you notice anything, any fluids on the ground that you don't normally see - just pay closer attention during the hot summer months."

The National Safety Council also recommends trailing with an emergency safety kit. Items to include on your kit include a spare tire and jack, jumper cables, a first aid kit, food and water.