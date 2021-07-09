The official death toll of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, increased to 78 on Friday, as officials announced that 14 more bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

Three people have been injured at the collapse site since Thursday, officials said

“This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very, very deeply,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news briefing.

“All those who have passed — all 78 — are leaving behind loved ones,” the mayor added. “They're leaving behind devastated families. The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day. It's an aching hole in the center of this close-knit family here in Surfside.”

The search efforts officially transitioned from a rescue to recovery mission early Thursday morning, but crews continue to work around the clock.

But recovering victims and removing debris is not the only work being done at the site. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett discussed the efforts to return personal items to the families of those who died in the June 24 collapse. He said workers are “accepting, identifying, labeling, categorizing and storing all of the families’ valuables, personal items, keepsakes, and other family treasures,” which are being guarded 24 hours a day. Workers are using GPS technology to place the items found near the families’ units to have a better idea of to whom the items might have belonged, Burkett said.

“We owe a duty to the families, and I'm proud of the Dade County team within the Police Department who is undertaking this very, very important work,” Burkett said. “It means a lot to the families.”

Meanwhile, Levine Cava said the Broward County medical examiner’s office has arrived to provide relief for the Miami-Dade County medical examiner’s office.

“It is very, very valuable and critical that we provide some relief to those men and women working in the medical examiner's office doing this vital work,” Levine Cava said.

Three people have been injured at the collapse site since Thursday, officials said. One experienced a cardiac episode and is hospitalized in stable condition, another suffered a laceration requiring stitches, and a police officer’s foot was run over by a truck.