KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One Kissimmee woman wants kids to develop a love for planting.
Nilisa Council, a University of Florida master gardener, has created Little Sprouts as part of her non-profit, Love Makes Me Grow. Love Makes Me Grow is an organization dedicated to teaching families the importance of living off the land.
As part of Little Sprouts, Council gives 25 kids a box with seeds, tools and instructions on how to grow certain fruits and vegetables, every month.
Council is also working with Kissimmee Main Street to bring two communal citrus trees to downtown. Anyone will be able to pick fruit from the trees.
Council’s dream is to have someone donate a little piece of land in which she can grow a farm, teach classes, and run a fruit/veggie pantry.
“All I am looking for is a location, so I can be able to give out food on a weekly basis, but teach people how to grow their own," Council said. “Let’s not only give it to them, let’s teach them how to grow it and how to be able to sustain on their own … that’s what we’re looking for.”
Upcoming events involving Love Makes Me Grow:
Little Riders
Date: July 16th, 2021
Where: Sunrail in Downtown Kissimmee
320 Pleasant St, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Time: 2pm-4pm
Love Makes Me Grow will teach children about gardening and give them plants and seeds.
Little Sprouts
Date: July 17th, 2021
Where: Kissimmee Main Street
421 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Time: 10am-1pm
Love Makes Me Grow will distribute kids actual watermelons and carrots along with seeds to take home.
Kissimmee Valley Farmer’s Market
Date: August 13th, 2021
Where: AdventHealth Partin Settlement Health Park
2488 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Time: 5pm-8pm
Love Makes Me Grow will be offering food and vegetables.
Kissimmee Valley Farmer’s Market
Date: First Friday of every month
Where: Downtown Kissimmee
On the lawn at the corner of Monument Avenue and Pleasant Street
Time: 5pm-8pm
Love Makes Me Grow will give youngsters small treasures for participating in their scavenger hunt.