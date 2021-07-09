KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One Kissimmee woman wants kids to develop a love for planting.

Nilisa Council, a University of Florida master gardener, has created Little Sprouts as part of her non-profit, Love Makes Me Grow. Love Makes Me Grow is an organization dedicated to teaching families the importance of living off the land.

As part of Little Sprouts, Council gives 25 kids a box with seeds, tools and instructions on how to grow certain fruits and vegetables, every month.

Council is also working with Kissimmee Main Street to bring two communal citrus trees to downtown. Anyone will be able to pick fruit from the trees.

Council’s dream is to have someone donate a little piece of land in which she can grow a farm, teach classes, and run a fruit/veggie pantry.

“All I am looking for is a location, so I can be able to give out food on a weekly basis, but teach people how to grow their own," Council said. “Let’s not only give it to them, let’s teach them how to grow it and how to be able to sustain on their own … that’s what we’re looking for.”

Upcoming events involving Love Makes Me Grow:

Little Riders

Date: July 16th, 2021

Where: Sunrail in Downtown Kissimmee

320 Pleasant St, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Time: 2pm-4pm

Love Makes Me Grow will teach children about gardening and give them plants and seeds.

Little Sprouts

Date: July 17th, 2021

Where: Kissimmee Main Street

421 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Time: 10am-1pm

Love Makes Me Grow will distribute kids actual watermelons and carrots along with seeds to take home.

Kissimmee Valley Farmer’s Market

Date: August 13th, 2021

Where: AdventHealth Partin Settlement Health Park

2488 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Time: 5pm-8pm

Love Makes Me Grow will be offering food and vegetables.

Kissimmee Valley Farmer’s Market

Date: First Friday of every month

Where: Downtown Kissimmee

On the lawn at the corner of Monument Avenue and Pleasant Street

Time: 5pm-8pm

Love Makes Me Grow will give youngsters small treasures for participating in their scavenger hunt.