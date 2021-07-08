OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — After the pandemic shut down the competition last year, the finals for the Scripps National Spelling Bee is back on this year at Walt Disney World Resort.

What You Need To Know The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals will start at 8 p.m. Thursday



The event will take place at Walt Disney World Resort



Last year's spelling bee was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Eleven finalists will be competing for a $50,000 cash prize and thousands more in educational resources.

They range in age from 10 to 15 years old, but many of the finalists have been competing in spelling bees since they were very young.

The finalists come from all over the U.S. including Texas, California and New York, and even the Bahamas.

Some of the finalists say, without exaggeration, that they have studied nearly 100,000 different words in preparation for Thursday night's finals.

Along with some great cash prizes to motivate them, these kids say they’re just excited to get the chance to compete on a national scale in something they love to do.

Akshainie Kamma, a 13-year-old from Texas, loves to spell, but she said in doing this competition, participants learn a lot more than just how to spell big words.

“There’s so much we can learn through spelling, and it’s not just about English or memorizing spellings," Kamma said. "We’re really understanding words and how to use them, and we’re learning about the subjects that they’re in."

All that studying and learning word origins and meanings gives them a big leg up in their educational futures, and being a finalist in the National Spelling Bee looks pretty good on a resume.

There is a little extra pressure tonight, because in 2019 the event had eight co-winners who tied, with each getting the grand prize.

This year will feature a spell-off if something like that were to happen.

In the spell-off, finalists will have to spell as many words correctly as possible in just 90 seconds from a predetermined list of words to break the tie.

The winner gets the grand prize and a commemorative plaque for their school.

But even if they don't win, the top seven spellers will still get thousands in cash prizes.

The competition starts Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.