DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Othal Torayne Resheen Wallace was officially charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm in connection with the shooting of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor on June 23, state attorney R.J. Larizza announced Thursday.

What You Need To Know Othal Wallace officially charged with shooting Daytona Beach police officer



The charge is attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer



Wallace is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 13



Officer Jason Raynor is recovering from a gunshot wound to the head

The charge was filed in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County.

Wallace is being held in the Volusia County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court before Judge Raul A. Zambrano to be arraigned on Aug. 13.

According to authorities, Raynor was patrolling on Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach when he approached Wallace, who appeared suspicious, according to authorities.

Body camera video released by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows Raynor walking up to Wallace, who was in a car, and asking him whether he lived nearby. The video then shows Wallace getting agitated, a struggle seems to be heard and then a gunshot is fired. Wallace, 29, was apprehended in a treehouse outside of Atlanta, officials said.

Raynor, 26, is recovering from a gunshot wound to the head at a Volusia County hospital. He is slowly showing improvements, authorities said earlier this week. The police department said it would not release any information on Raynor’s health moving forward.