JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A typical morning for Dr. Max Polyak starts in a hospital room sounded with equipment and machines.

“And this right here is a CAT scan of a little hatchling," Polyak says as he shows us X-rays.

He doesn't cater to human patients — he specializes in sea turtles.

Polyak was given a rare opportunity to not only help save sea turtles, but also to educate, at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

“We are headed to the outdoor hospital now... We just left our indoor treatment area," Polyak explains as we round a corner to their outdoor hospital.

At the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, visitors can go behind the scenes and hear stories from doctors who have worked and saved rescued turtles.

Their hope in allowing guests: Help conserve and protect the population that remains in our oceans.

"The energy these animals have even when they are sick is indescribable. It's a real honor to be able to treat these endangered animals, these ancient creatures," Polyak says.

The Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open seven days a week. They are currently expanding their entire facility; the expansion will hopefully be open later this year.