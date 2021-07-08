ORLANDO, Fla. — As part of a crackdown on unruly behavior on commercial flights, the Federal Aviation Administration says it has fined a passenger on a December flight to Orlando $21,500 for drinking alcohol that he didn't get on the plane, refusing to wear a mask, arguing with a flight attendant and striking another passenger on the head.

The fine stands as the largest among $119,000 in civil penalties against nine passengers for alleged violations of federal regulations in recent months.

The fines come as part of the agency’s “zero tolerance” efforts against unruly behavior, which includes a video that features children commenting on the issue.

“They should know better if they’re like adults,” a child on a swing declares in the video.

“They’ll go to jail if they keep doing that stuff,” says another.

The Orlando-bound incident happened on a Dec. 27 Frontier Airlines flight from Nashville, Tenn., the FAA said in a news release this week.

The FAA alleges that the passenger began arguing with a flight attendant and nearby passengers about a federal policy that requires passengers to wear masks on public transportation, including aircraft. The passenger struck another passenger on the head, prompting the flight attendant to move the disruptive passenger to another seat, the FAA says.

Federal law prohibits passengers from interfering with aircraft crew or from physically assaulting or threatening anyone on an aircraft, the FAA says. The agency also says federal regulations forbid consumption of alcohol that the airline didn’t serve.

In another December incident, the FAA says, a passenger on an Allegiant Air flight from Syracuse, N.Y., to Punta Gorda, Fla., vaped and refused to wear a mask despite instructions from flight attendants.

During a period of moderate turbulence, the agency says, the passenger got out of his seat to use the lavatory, arguing that he had been drinking for five hours prior to the flight and convincing flight attendants that he really needed to go.

After exiting the lavatory, the passenger “nearly fell on the flight attendants three times and argued with them about being allowed out of his seat,” the FAA says.

For the rest of the flight, he continued to vape, get out of his seat and refuse to wear a mask, the FAA says. The agency fined him $10,500.

The FAA says it doesn’t identify passengers against whom it proposes civil penalties and gives them 30 days to respond to the fines.

An FAA spokesman told Spectrum News that in an email Thursday that “anyone against whom the FAA proposes a fine has a right to due process.”

He said options for such passengers include an appeal for a lower penalty, a meeting with the FAA and a hearing with an administrative law judge.

The agency says it has received more than 3,200 reports of unruly passenger behavior since Jan. 1. That includes about 2,500 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate, it says.