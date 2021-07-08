CINCINNATI — With Ohio health restrictions lifting, family fun activities are back including a chance to ride Carol Ann’s Carousel in Cincinnati for the first time in a long time.

What You Need To Know Carol Ann's Carousel is back open for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic



The carousel, located at Smale Park in downtown Cincinnati, has become a hit for locals and tourists



Families say it's nice to finally have it open and have normal things to do with their kids after the pandemic



The carousel is open Thursday through Sunday from 11-4 PM

​​It’s the simple things in life that bring a smile to a kid’s face.

“It doesn’t take a lot to make them happy," Ann Kilgore, a grandmother to two said. "They enjoy a lot of different things.”

For Kilgore, that means a trip to the carousel.

She said her four-year-old granddaughter remembers the ride before to the pandemic and requested to go on it again.

Kilgore said the variety of animals to ride makes the trip to the carousel an unforgettable afternoon.

“How was that?" she asked. "You have fun? You like that one? You going to pick another one?”

The ride had its grand re-opening over the Fourth of July and is now open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Kilgore said it’s something that helps keep the kids busy and distracted from all the negative the last year and a half has brought.

“It just gives them a lot of fun and things that they can just focus on and not all the negatives," Kilgore said. "I think it’s just having a good time.”

Other caregivers, like Carin Campbell, agree.

Campbell said it’s nice to have something normal to do outside the house.

“I’ve been locked in my house for a year and now we can finally go to the park and go do things instead of just staying at the building and playing in the playroom," Campbell said.

She said they finally have something to smile about.

“This is just fun!" Campbell said. "Like all the different animals like they get such a kick out of it.”