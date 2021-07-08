ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport recorded better than pre-COVID-19 pandemic traffic levels for seven of the 13 days of the Fourth of July holiday travel period, airport officials announced Thursday.

What You Need To Know Travel in July 4 holiday period topped prepandemic levels some days



About 1.6 million people came through the airport from June 25 to July 7



The total more than tripled 2020 numbers for the period



It still fell short of the total during the same period of 2019, though

About 1.6 million travelers moved through the airport from June 25 to July 7, more than three times as many as in the period in 2020, officials said. The overall total was still short of 2019’s record by about 132,000 passengers, or about 8 percent, however, officials said.

The improvements were reported despite airline staffing shortages and the looming presence of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Elsa, which forced the cancellations of nearly 100 flights in and out of Orlando International Airport over several days.

Estimated number of travelers in 2021 at Orlando International Airport

June 25: 133,200 (compared with 39,000 in 2020 and 129,700 in 2019)

June 26: 137,300 (compared with 38,100 in 2020 and 135,700 in 2019)

June 27: 136,600 (compared with 36,800 in 2020 and 134,600 in 2019)

June 28: 127,400 (compared with 39,000 in 2020 and 144,900 in 2019)

June 29: 118,200 (compared with 33,200 in 2020 and 153,900 in 2019)

June 30: 120,100 (compared with 35,000 in 2020 and 149,400 in 2019)

July 1: 129,100 (compared with 41,700 in 2020 and 135,400 in 2019)

July 2: 130,800 (compared with 44,500 in 2020 and 122,200 in 2019)

July 3: 136,800 (compared with 34,500 in 2020 and 126,700 in 2019)

July 4: 115,300 (compared with 35,100 in 2020 and 112,300 in 2019)

July 5: 133,400 (compared with 47,100 in 2020 and 126,500 in 2019)

July 6: 116,100 (compared with 41,500 in 2020 and 152,100 in 2019)

July 7: 111,100 (compared with 38,500 in 2020 and 153,900 in 2019)

