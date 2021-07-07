TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Capitol Police announced changes Wednesday in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January, including plans to create regional field offices in California and Florida because of potential threats from those states.

The agency says the field offices are a first for the agency, and are being created to investigate threats against members of Congress.

"The new USCP field offices will be in the Tampa and San Francisco areas," the agency said in an email. "At this time, Florida and California are where the majority of our threats originate from."

The agency also plans to open additional regional offices in the near future.

Since the January 6 attack, the United States Capitol Police team has been working with federal law enforcement agents to track down the suspects and bring them to justice. So far more than 500 defendants face charges.

Florida is the leading state for arrests related to the attack, with at least 46 arrested so far.

The offices are part of a pivot toward becoming an "intelligence-based protective agency."

"A regional approach to investigating and prosecuting threats against Members of Congress is important so we will be working closely with the U.S. Attorney's Offices in those locations," the agency said. "More field offices will be opening in the future."

On Tuesday, the agency also detailed changes being made to support officers and enhance security around the Capitol Complex.

Other changes being made include expanded wellness services for officers such as a peer support program and wellness support dogs.

Officers will also undergo increased civil disturbance training, and established a new Critical Incident Response Plan.

More than 100 Capitol police officers were injured during the January 6 attack.

