Ricardeau Lucceus says he fears that the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday will just bring more chaos to his homeland.

South Florida lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to send an envoy to the country



“There has been tremendous unrest over the past couple of years,” says Lucceus, an attorney who has lived in Tampa since 1998. “That debate began with the election that put (Moise) in power. I mean, we’ve all seen the turmoil. Port-au-Prince has been an uninhabitable place … so it’s like, chaos after chaos. Fear after fear. If it’s not hurricanes, if it’s not earthquakes, it’s political turmoil.”

It was not immediately clear who killed Moise, 53, who led Haiti for more than four years as the country had grown increasingly unstable. The assailants also shot First Lady Martine Moise, who was flown to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday afternoon and is being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where officials said that she is stable.

The Associated Press reports that Moise had faced large protests in recent months that turned violent, as political opponents rejected his attempt to hold a constitutional referendum with proposals that would enhance his presidency. Those opponents had called for him to step down, maintaining that his term had legally ended in February 2021.

Whatever one thought of Moise, “you don’t resolve your issues by killing someone,” says Lucceus, who fears that his death will only lead to more violence.

Among those locally condemning the assassination of President Moise was the Board of the Haitian Association of Tampa Bay (HAFATB).

“On behalf of the Haitian community and in our name, we offer our condolences to the members of the family and our prayers for Peace in our beloved land,” the group said in a statement.

A number of Florida lawmakers weighed in as well.

In an op-ed in the Miami Herald, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime wrote that President Biden should appoint a special envoy to Haiti and resettle U.S. policy there.

Broward County-based Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones called the assassination “horrifying.”

“The dangerous civil unrest, violence, human rights abuses, and extreme poverty in Haiti have only compounded since the devastating 2010 earthquake, leaving lives disrupted and people unsafe,” Jones said in a written statement.

Lucceus says that both “the Republic elite” who control the capital of Port-au-Prince — as well as the international community (including NGO's and the U.S. govt.) — are responsible for some of Haiti’s struggles.

Lucceus visited the port city of Cap-Haiten last December, his first trip back to Haiti since his arrival to Florida some 22 years earlier. He says he almost fell into a depression about what he says he saw there.

“All I could see around me is trauma, fear. Fear of all sorts of things and the people are helpless, waiting for something, somebody, to come around and lead them out of their situation,” he said.

While previous media reports have estimated the Haitian population in the Tampa Bay area to be around 10,000 people, Lucceus says that there are at least 20,000 Haitian-Americans in the Bay area, and perhaps as many as 30,000.