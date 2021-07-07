RALEIGH, N.C. — As businesses re-enter the workforce after the pandemic, a group of volunteers is offering free business advice.

The nonprofit organization, SCORE, is a national network of business mentors who help small businesses get off the ground and grow. Dr. Angie Arrington and Patti Williams work with the organization in Raleigh.

Arrington and Williams are working to change the face of their local SCORE programs.

"What people come in and see are white males who have worked in executive roles within organizations and many of them are retirees," said Arrington. "Now, I certainly want to recognize and acknowledge that they have a lot of knowledge, skill and information, but we think about changing the face of SCORE and bringing more people of color."

Arrington is a serial entrepreneur who has started 13 businesses. She came to SCORE for advice in 2019 and is now a mentor. Williams was also a mentee turned mentor in the organization.

"When I went to SCORE 20 years ago, there was no one that looked like me," said Williams, a RN Business Consultant. "I want to be sure that when people come in, they see us. They see that if we did it, they can do it."

The two are a part of a team that has partnered with Shaw University to start six-week business planning sessions. The sessions cover the fundamentals of a written business plan to include business essentials, sales and marketing, financial forecasting and strategic planning.

Participants can start sign up for sessions here.