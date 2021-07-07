ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium ending this month, Orange County has teamed up with an Apopka nonprofit to help renters who are behind on payments.

It's good news for Rafael Rivera after months of letdowns.

Rivera, 42, lost his job because of the global pandemic and fell behind on his rent.

“Me losing my job, my wife (is the only one) with the income and all the bills (fall) on her shoulders,” he said.

Rivera found help to pay his rent after he spoke with someone at the place where he volunteers, the Farmworkers Association of Florida. He learned of another nonprofit that’s helping renters who are behind on payments.

“If people find themselves needing assistance for rent that they’re backed up in and have faced some type of COVID hardship, then we can talk about the documents they need to then apply for the program,” Hope Community Center Orange County rental assistance coordinator Silvia Ruiz said.

Through an Orange County grant, the Hope Community Center can provide bilingual rental assistance coordinators like Ruiz to help renters impacted by the global pandemic apply for rental assistance and help prevent evictions by working with their landlords.

“One of the requirements for the program is asking landlords to pause and remove any eviction withholdings they have with the tenant so, if approved, they don’t have to worry about being charged any late fees,” Ruiz said.

Renters approved into the program can receive up to $10,000 to pay for rent.

Rivera who was two months behind on rent was able to receive enough funds to pay for three months of rent.

“It was a definitely a relief, but it most definitely an answer from God telling me, ‘I got you,'” Rivera said. “It would be really good for residents to take advantage of this because it’s something that really does help.”

He said he hopes to have good news soon when it comes to his job search as well.

Ruiz said there are 10 other clients she’s worked with pending approval for rental assistance.

Anyone in Orange County who needs assistance can reach out to Ruiz at (407) 848-7206 or silviaruiz@hcc-offm.org.