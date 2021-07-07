The month of July is known as National Ice Cream Month, and one Central New York bowling alley has become quite popular for its unique way of serving up a cone.

“My father started Marcellus Lanes in 1959,” said Owner Gail Shenfeld.

Shenfeld began working for her dad at Marcellus Lanes in 1992.

“When he passed away in 2011, I inherited the business,” she said.

These days, the lanes are open by reservation only with limited leagues. But bowling isn’t the biggest drawing card here anymore.

"That's a small at Marcellus Lanes," said Shenfeld as she dipped a cone in chocolate sprinkles.

The bowling center is known for its giant cones in a flat dish, and people are attracted to the ice cream.

“About 20 years ago, I had an ice cream worker who couldn’t keep ice cream on the cone. It would fall off. And I told her, ‘no, you have to keep the ice cream from falling.’ So, she made a cone for a customer. And it was about to fall, and she put it in a dish," said Shenfeld.

And now, that unique concept, with a generous portion, is reeling the customers in. During the height of the pandemic last year, ice cream was one way families could enjoy themselves while other options were limited.

“A lot of people appreciated the fact that we had something that was normal," Shenfeld said.

Many posted pictures of their unique cones on social media and business picked up even more.

“I've been here before, but I forgot how big they were. I forgot they were going to be this size," said Joseph Bishop, who was visiting from Connecticut.

“Everybody works hard for their money, and everybody should get their money’s worth,” Shenfeld said.

Shenfeld said most bowling leagues are still pretty strong from September through March. In the summer, it’s all about the ice cream.

The bowling alley and ice cream stand is located on Slate Hill Road in Marcellus.