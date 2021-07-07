CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Unemployment claims across North Carolina have slowed down since the beginning of the year, but the state’s Department of Commerce and Employment Security reports that more than 10,000 unemployment claims were filed the week ending in July 5, 2021.

The steady flow of unemployment claims is creating staffing shortages for many businesses in the Tar Heel State.

What You Need To Know More than 1 million unemployment claims filed since March 2020



$12 billion already paid out by state for unemployment claims



Mac's Speed Shop in need of 100 more employees

Mac’s Speed Shop is one of those businesses. There are eight locations across the state, all of which have been impacted in some way by the pandemic.

The restaurant had to lay off more than 400 people at the height of the pandemic. Now that things are returning to a sense of normalcy, the restaurant is in the process of bringing the employees back.

The president of Mac’s, Shang Skipper, said many of the company’s regular employees have returned, but there are still 100 spots the restaurant needs to fill before it can return to full capacity.

“It means we can’t open our restaurant on some days,” he said.

The business is giving bonuses to current hourly employees, providing free meals daily and offering a sign on bonus of $1,000 for new hires to try and return to a sense of normalcy and full staffing.

For more info on employment opportunities with Mac’s Speed Shop click here.