A physical education teacher at Viera High School faces an internal investigation by the Brevard County School District after he was charged Tuesday as one of the latest suspects in the deadly January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kenneth J. Reda, 54, of Melbourne was arrested Tuesday on a criminal complaint from the District of Columbia alleging four federal crimes related to his suspected involvement in the January 6 riot.

Reda joins more than 500 suspects nationwide charged in the ongoing federal investigation.

Many suspects falsely alleged the November general election was stolen from Republican President Donald Trump. Democrat Joe Biden was elected.

Reda on Tuesday appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Embry J. Kidd in an Orlando courtroom and was released on several conditions, including posting a $25,000 bond.

His case will be prosecuted in D.C.

Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice say a tipster contacted the FBI about Reda and pointed investigators to his posts on Parler, a social media network used by conservatives as an alternative to Twitter.

"Kenneth Reda lives in Brevard County Florida. This is his Parler account. I have heard that he was sending videos of the insurrection to friends," the tipster said in a message to the FBI. "I am resubmitting because I heard he claimed to have ["]helped[''] 3 police officers who had fallen or were being trampled."

A second tipster gave the FBI an image of person described as a Capitol rioter from the ProPublica journalism website.

Details of what Reda allegedly did at the U.S. Capitol were not immediately available.

A 10-page statement of facts from an FBI officer detailed how investigators traced the Parler posts to Reda.

His Parler profile, created on June 17, 2019, describes himself as an "Imperfect Son of the Lord Jesus Christ, Husband, Father, Son, Pop, Educator, concerned American NRA & 2A supporter: WWG1WGA." That's stands for a slogan from the discredited QAnon conspiracy movement meaning, "Where we go one, we go all."

With a search warrant, investigators determined Reda's phone was in an area that includes the interior of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Agents found photos of person they identified as Reda inside the Capitol with other rioters.

An FBI agent found Reda's address and interviewed a neighbor. The neighbor recognized Reda but said he didn't know him. He said Reda worked at a school and drove a Jeep with large tires.

The agent found a December 18, 2019 video of Reda on Space Coast Daily, an online news site.

The FBI got Reda's plate number and found his Jeep in the parking lot of Viera High School.

"Mr. Reda is a P.E. teacher at Viera High School. Human Resources is aware of his arrest and an internal investigation will be started," Russell Bruhn, a spokesman for Brevard County Schools, told Spectrum News.

The FBI agent found posts attributed to Reda admitting he was inside the Capitol and posts from December urging others who wrongly think Trump won to show up en masse on January 6 for the presidential election certification in Congress.

"We have to get to DC on January 6th it is IMPERATIVE every single person that VOTED for Trump has to flood DC.," one post said.

Reda is charged with: