With Tropical Storm Elsa now past Cuba, all eyes are on Florida. As Elsa continues the forecasted track, here's what conditions look like from the Florida Keys up the west coast of Florida.  

*Spectrum News does not control any of these cameras.  Some cameras may experience issues as the storm moves through and could freeze up or drop their signal.*

STORM SEASON 2021

Here are a list of webcams that are in the path of the storm.

Florida Keys Cams:

Key West Seaport Cam

Pigeon Key, Florida

Wold Wide Sportsman - Islamorada

Courtyard Marriott - Key Largo

West Coast of Florida

The Isle of Collier Preserve

Siesta Beach

Pelican Pete - Treasure Island

The University of Tampa - Riverfront

Hilton at Clearwater Beach

Check back as we will continue to add more cameras as the storm moves up the coast.