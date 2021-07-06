With Tropical Storm Elsa now past Cuba, all eyes are on Florida. As Elsa continues the forecasted track, here's what conditions look like from the Florida Keys up the west coast of Florida.
*Spectrum News does not control any of these cameras. Some cameras may experience issues as the storm moves through and could freeze up or drop their signal.*
STORM SEASON 2021
Here are a list of webcams that are in the path of the storm.
Florida Keys Cams:
Key West Seaport Cam
Pigeon Key, Florida
Wold Wide Sportsman - Islamorada
Courtyard Marriott - Key Largo
West Coast of Florida
The Isle of Collier Preserve
Siesta Beach
Pelican Pete - Treasure Island
The University of Tampa - Riverfront
Hilton at Clearwater Beach
Check back as we will continue to add more cameras as the storm moves up the coast.