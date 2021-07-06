REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Lucky City Brewing, Reidsville’s first co-op brewery, is getting ready to open its doors in a few short weeks.

This project is five years in the making. It started in 2016 when the city sold the building to project leaders for $1.

“It’s a great way to get people together,” said Ryan Hovis, the general manager of Lucky City Brewing. “If you can share a pint together, you can bond, meet your neighbors, and actually get to know them.”

Hovis and his team have high hopes for Lucky City. It will be the first of its kind in Reidsville, and they want to attract people from across the city and beyond to the new meeting place.

“Especially smaller breweries, being community-oriented you get to know pretty much everybody,” Hovis said. “So it’s kind of like the neighborhood bar, but you have the added benefit of making your own product and having that pride associated with it.”

The co-op brewery currently has 325 owners, some from as far away as California. It’s a $250 buy-in for one share of the business.

“Once they get to know the place they’ll be able to call it a home away from home, more or less,” Hovis said. “It should be a fun time for everybody.”

The brewery is expected to hold a grand opening sometime in August and will cut off buy-in opportunities on opening day.