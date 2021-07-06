ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is seeking a delay in sentencing for federal charges, citing cooperation in other federal cases.

Greenberg's attorney filed a request Tuesday for a 90-day sentencing delay, saying the delay would give Greenberg more time to "participate in additional proffers" through his plea agreement with federal prosecutors, which could impact his final sentence. That cooperation, however, won't be done by the time he's sentenced on August 19.

In May, Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy, a plea deal that includes Greenberg to cooperate on a wider federal investigation into corruption that could ensnare several Florida politicians, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a friend of Greenberg's. Greenberg claimed he arranged escorts for sex in exchange for money for Gaetz, including an underage girl.

The U.S. Justice Dept. began investigating Gaetz last year as a result of the broader investigation.

Gaetz has denied the accusations and he has not been charged with anything.

Greenberg's attorney also said more time was needed to properly calculate the amount of restitution Greenberg would have to pay, as well as a resolving the sentencing guideline range, which the attorney says is "complicated by both the diversity and nature of his charges."

Greenberg is facing a mandatory minimum penalty of 12 years for the sex trafficking and identity theft charges.