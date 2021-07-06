ORLANDO, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank reports after the end of federal unemployment benefits last month some of its food pantry began to see an increase in people in need. Many food pantries were already strained by the global pandemic.

Stephanie Bowman, the founder of One Heart for Women and Children, said her nonprofit saw a 500% increase in the number of clients the food pantry served during the past year.

“We were serving up to 3,000 people before COVID,” Bowman said.

Two weeks ago the number of clients increased again by 7,000, she said.

“They’re all individuals who’ve either received jobs and are waiting on their first paycheck, or the funding has been cut and now they’re like, ‘What do we do?’” Bowman said.

That includes Mirian Gonzalez, who became unemployed after she lost her job a chocolate factory because of the global pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, I never received any help,” she said.

Up until about two weeks ago, Gonzalez said she received federal unemployment benefits, which helped her and her family.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ended the federal benefits two months early in an effort to get people back to work.

“Can you imagine it wasn’t ideal but thank God everyone’s helped me through this,” Gonzalez said.

She said she’s applied for multiple jobs and hopes to hear back from one of them. In the meantime Gonzalez said she’s thankful the nonprofit can help her feed her loved ones.

Bowman said last month they hit a milestone: Since the start of the pandemic, the nonprofit provided 5 million meals.​