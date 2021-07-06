FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — As Elsa moves toward Florida, officials and business owners in Flagler Beach are keeping a close eye out for any potential effects.

“What we are asking our folks right now is to make sure you have your safety plan ready and available," Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said Monday. "We don’t anticipate any evacuations, and the only thing we are asking folks to do is get things up out of the yard, things that could blow around if we were to get some high winds and rain.”

He asserted that it is important not to be complacent, knowing first-hand the kind of damage Flagler Beach has suffered at the hands of storms — like when Hurricane Matthew washed out part of State Road A1A in 2016.

“That was kind of a game-changer for us here to see what Mother Nature can do and that wasn’t even a Category 1 hurricane by the time it hit us. So when Mother Nature is going to reach out and take a bite, she takes a big bite,” Doughney said.

That's one of the reasons Scott Fox takes storms seriously at his restaurant, Tortugas Florida Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant sits just feet from A1A.

“I am part of a group called Flagler Strong that started out back with (hurricanes) Matthew and Irma, and you know we’ve formed a nonprofit that really helps with the awareness and preparation of storms,” he said.

Fox said although he hopes no one in Flagler Beach will need help after Elsa, his restaurant team is ready. Now all that is left to do is wait.

According to Doughney, the Florida Department of Transportation was in Flagler Beach during the last few weeks putting in some rock revetment to shore up the sea dunes and help protect A1A during future storms.