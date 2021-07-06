SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County could get slammed with several inches of rain from Elsa. That is why on Tuesday morning, county leaders will meet to discuss the next steps as the storm creeps closer.

Sumter County leaders will also discuss declaring a local declaration of emergency because of Tropical Storm Elsa. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Parts of Sumter County are the most flood-prone and considered to be FEMA Flood Hazard Areas.

FEMA's Flood Insurance Program is currently under evaluation. The Risk Rating 2.0 overhaul is the program's first in about 50 years and it could change how much homeowners pay for their policies.

This fall, property owners insured through FEMA will see rate changes that will do away with standard elevation maps to determine flood rates. Instead, it will look at each individual property’s flooding risk and value in setting the cost of each insurance policy.

The former deputy insurance commissioner in Florida, Lisa Miller, told the Spectrum News DC Bureau last month that the FEMA program is catching up to how private insurers determine risk.

“They are trying to make the rates right to encourage the private market,” said Miller. “The way to make them right is to do what insurance companies use. Use catastrophe models, actuarial principles, rate the risk for what it is, proper mitigation. All those kinds of things that insurance companies do every day.”

While 20% of Floridians insured through the program will actually see a rate drop, the majority will see an increase of up to $10 a month. Less than 4% will see increases of more than $20 a month.