SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Elsa approaches Central Florida, some are looking forward to the potential rain the storm could bring to the area.

For the past few decades, U-Sail owner Capt. DJ McCabe has been teaching people how to sail on Lake Monroe.

And although Elsa isn’t forecast to hit Seminole County directly, McCabe hopes to get some rain from the storm.

“I’d be happy with another foot of water,” said McCabe.

McCabe said current lake levels are low. This means her largest sailboat is grounded and has been sitting on the lake bottom for the past month. The boat is only just now starting to float, she said.

“When the water is so low it’s knee deep right here — my boats have trouble getting in and out of their slip is also a concern,” said McCabe.

During her time on Lake Monroe, she has seen the power of storms that can churn through Florida.

“My entire office left, broke away from the dock and ended up over there behind the river ship,” said McCabe of one storm.

McCabe has several sailboats and her office is on the water in the marina, so she keeps close watch on how storms might affect the Lake Monroe area.

Seminole County leaders said the large bodies of water in the county are well below flood stage and rivers are at a relatively normal level.

Officials say they’re constantly monitoring water levels for potential flooding.

For McCabe, she’s hoping in the next month or so the water level will be high enough for her to safely sail her largest boat.

“That fact that it’s low water at the end of dry season means that we can have a lot of rain and moisture come in through the hurricane season and still be OK and not be flooding,” said McCabe.

Officials said Sanford could see some localized flooding from Elsa, but don’t expect any flooding in Lake Monroe.