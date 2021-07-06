President Joe Biden will continue his administration’s push for all Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and tout the country’s strong recovery progress from the coronavirus, despite the country missing the president’s goal of 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

By the end of the week, according to a White House official, the U.S. will approach 160 million Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, reaching another key milestone against the pandemic.

As of July 4, more than 157 million Americans were fully vaccinated, or 47.4% of the population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Per CDC data, 67% of the U.S. adult population has gotten at least one vaccine dose, more than 173 million, with 58.2% of that group — more than 150 million American adults — fully vaccinated.

Per the official, Biden will “stress how the Administration will continue its efforts to work with governors, local leaders and across the public and private sector to get more Americans vaccinated by making vaccines available in more health care settings, and respond to hotspots.”

Biden will also outline five key areas of focus by the administration to get more Americans vaccinated, according to a White House official, including:

Targeted, community by community, door-to-door outreach to get the remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is;

A renewed emphasis on getting the vaccines to more and more primary care doctors and other health care providers so more Americans can get a shot at their doctor’s office;

Stepped up efforts to get vaccines to pediatricians and other providers who serve younger people, so adolescents ages 12-18 can get vaccinated as they go for “back to school” checks ups or get ready for fall sports;

Continue expanding efforts to make the vaccine accessible for workers, including setting up vaccination clinics at work and PTO for employees;

Expanding mobile clinic efforts

On Sunday, to mark the United States’ 245th birthday, Biden welcomed 1,000 military personnel and essential workers to the White House to celebrate the country’s “independence from the virus” — a return to normalcy for many Americans.

The barbecue at the White House was the first large-scale event hosted by the Biden administration since taking office in January. At the event, he honored first responders and military service members, saying they "became the light to see us through the darkness."

In a speech at the White House on Sunday, Biden celebrated America's progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, but conceded that there is more to do to beat the coronavirus.

"My fellow Americans, it’s the most patriotic thing you can do," Biden said, urging Americans to get vaccinated. "We don’t want to go back to where we were a year ago today."

Biden said the country has “gained the upper hand against this virus,” but added: "Don’t get me wrong, COVID-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the delta variant."

"We just have to remember who we are," the president said. "We are the United States of America and there’s nothing, nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

Biden also honored the more than 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

"This day falls hard on all those who’ve lost a loved one," the president said. "Each day, I carry a card in my pocket with my schedule on it. On the back of that schedule, on that card, I have the number of Americans who’ve lost their lives to COVID.”

“The American people should be proud of the work that we've collectively done, and we want to recognize that progress,” Jeff Zients, coordinator for the White House COVID-19 Response team, said last week.

The U.S. is currently vaccinating around 900,000 people per day, up from the previous week but lower than averages above 1.3 million in mid-June, and well below the peak of about 3.5 million per day in April.

An analysis from the Washington Post predicts that the U.S. will hit Biden’s July 4th goal by August.

Federal health officials said last week the government stands ready to send COVID-19 surge response teams to areas of the country with low vaccination rates, as the contagious delta variant spreads throughout the country, especially in states with fewer shots in arms.

“In some communities in the country, we're intensifying our efforts to help states prevent, detect and respond to hotspots among the unvaccinated by mobilizing COVID-19 surge response teams,” Jeff Zients, coordinator for the White House COVID-19 Response team, said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that the mutation was the second-most prevalent in the U.S., accounting for 25% of cases, but she expects it to become the most common in a matter of weeks. She warned that delta poses the most threat to people who are not vaccinated.

“Communities where people remain unvaccinated are communities that remain vulnerable,” Walensky said.

“The good news we have is that we have a solution,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, countered. "The science is clear. The best way to protect yourself against the virus, and its variants, is to be fully vaccinated.”

The president said last week that he is “concerned” about “people who have not gotten vaccinated have the capacity to catch the variant and spread it to other people who have not been vaccinated,” but noted he is “not concerned that there's going to be a major outbreak.”

Still, Biden expressed optimism for a brighter future ahead: “The Fourth of July this year is different than the Fourth of July last year and it will be better next year."