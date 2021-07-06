KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A fourth building has been deemed unsafe at the Images Condominium complex in Osceola County.

What You Need To Know An inspector saw serious decay in the wood framing in some condos



It could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to make repairs



Fourth building deemed unsafe Tuesday





Last week the county condemned three buildings out of the 11 at the condo complex because of "serious signs of decay" in the wood framing of all three floors of the buildings, including the roofs, found by engineers back in April. The engineers also found sagging floor conditions in the walkways.

The county announced the fourth building was deemed unsafe Tuesday, and also found some issues among the other buildings.

UPDATE #2: @OsceolaCountyFl on Images Condos: The repair work is all the responsibility of the association/management company. The County is now working with Images and their contractor and permits *should* be issued this afternoon. @MyNews13 @Watchdog — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) July 6, 2021

The issues will also be reported to the contractor hired by property management for Images, which is responsible for all the repair work.

The county says permits for the contractors should be issued Tuesday afternoon. Construction crews were seen at the complex last week, but the county issued a stop work order because permits had not been pulled.

Following a site visit with Born Engineers to Images Condominium in April of this year, Farmer Architect informed Images;

“These areas are unsafe and in danger of collapse. He (engineer) recommended closing these areas to traffic until further investigation can occur@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/mTHmrmS08t — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 2, 2021

The engineering company that conducted the inspection back in April notified Osceola County in June because of they had not heard back from Images' property management.

An architecture firm also notified Images Condominiums and explained the types of repair needed would cost tens of thousands of dollars, and could easily cost several hundred thousand dollars depending on the extent of the damage.