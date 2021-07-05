POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and six others were injured in a Sunday night crash.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Thornhill Road and Byni Ridge near Winter Haven around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of a 2016 Kia attempted a left turn in the intersection and went into the path of a 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup.

The driver of a 2016 Kia Optima, 29-year-old Brittny Washburn of Eagle Lake, was killed. Front seat passenger James Mullins of Auburndale, 36, was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Washburn’s 4-year-old son was airlifted to a Tampa hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup, 51-year old Fredric McCreary of Winter Haven was taken to an area hospital with a broken leg.



All four of Mr. McCreary’s passengers were also transported to local hospitals. They were: 33-year old Alexander McCreary of Lakeland, 14-year old Piper Mikel of Winter Haven, 52-year old Melissa Mikel of Winter Haven, and 28-year old Corey Pickering of Lakeland.

None of those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. The 4-year old child was in a car seat, but was not buckled into the seat.

The crash remains under investigation.