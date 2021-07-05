TAMPA - Virtual Real Estate tours are not uncommon today, but a Tampa pilot has decided to take that concept to new heights.

Christopher Vasilakis has the patent for a head set software that will allow prospective buyers to remotely tour properties.

"I saw an opportunity,"said the CEO of Guided Virtual Tours. "Figuring out what the technology is used for and what's best for transporting a person from one place to another and we ultimately got into real estate. "

At the height of the pandemic Vasilakis found this was the best way to help the real estate market stay afloat.

"Because it's submersive I can feel like I'm already there," he says with the help of the vizors a prospect could be in Tampa and virtually walk through a home in Arizona or anywhere in the world.

Vasilakis' company completes a 360 degree scan of the property which prospects can view the vizor, cell phone, IPAD or desktop.

There is also a tour guide speaking to you as you view the property.

"It's not doctored up," he adds. "It's a raw capture of the property that gives you a great feeling of the space."

GAME CHANGER FOR BUYERS & SELLERS

Vasilakis says its a game changer for both buyers and sellers. Some properties may still be under construction.

"It allows our prospects to tour early and visualize where their home would be," said Vasilakis. "It saves developers a lot of money by being able to pre-sell."

Vasilakis says coupling virtual reality and real estate provided a safer option during the pandemic. As that wanes, he says it's becoming more of a tool for convenience.

"If I could order food from my phone, order car service from my phone, I can do everything I want from my phone," he explains. "Why can't I tour property from my phone?"



Today more than 40 clients nationwide have signed on with Guided Virtual Tours adn the list is still growing.