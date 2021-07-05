SANFORD, Fla. — In the hours before Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival in Central Florida, Seminole County families are preparing, picking up the food and supplies they’ll need for hurricane season.

The Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex opened to a slow but steady trickle of cars



A self-serve sandbag station at Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex in Sanford opened to a slow but steady start Monday morning as families trickled in ahead of Elsa's arrival.

Every year, Jode and Andriah Johannsen make their way out to the dirt piles, ready to beat the rush.

“Filling sandbags,” said Jode Johannsen of Lake Mary. “Wish they would have sand because it lasts longer, but we’ll take it, whatever we can get."

The Johannsens wanted to get out before the rain starts, not just ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa but the rest of the season, too.

“Just to get ahead of the game... That way, we don’t have to come during the season. We can just be at home, relax and not worry about getting any more sandbags,” Andriah Johannsen said.

With the way their property floods in a storm, they say being prepared is important.

“Our yard isn’t level in the back, and it overflows into our pool and our deck, so every year we come out,” Jode said.

With Elsa downgraded from a hurricane, the couple is feeling a little more comfortable ahead of the storm. But they’re still cautious knowing Mother Nature can turn on the Sunshine State quickly.

“No, I’m not worried about this one,” Andriah said.

"Well, we always worry a little,” Jode said.

The self-serve sandbag station is open Monday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Seminole County leaders say if you plan to come out to the sports complex for sandbags, don’t forget to bring a shovel.

For more information on Seminole sandbag locations or to keep up with storm services throughout hurricane season, visit the Seminole County Emergency Management website.​