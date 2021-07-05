SANFORD, Fla. — For Michael Mcnemar, storm prep is all about doing it early.

What You Need To Know Sanford is offering free sandbags at the city’s public works facility at 800 W. Fulton St.



The city is supplying the bags and sand, but residents must bring a shovel and fill themselves



“We just try to stay as calm as we can," said Michael Mcnemar, who came to fill sandbags



“Here, there’s not crazy crowds of people trying to fight each other to get sand,” Mcnemar said.

Mcnemar was out at Sanford Public Works on West Fulton Street, filling bags with sand before whatever Tropical Storm Elsa might bring.

“It's more or a less a precaution,” he said.

Rex Crawford and his wife also took advantage of the quiet before the storm.

“We put some... by our back door. The water really never got up to where it threatened too bad, but you never know how much it’s going to rain,” Crawford said.

They’ve been living in Florida for more than a decade. There were three big storms the season they moved here. So, they’re no strangers to the fury of Florida weather.

“The worst thing about it is when the power goes out,” Crawford said.

Being raised in Florida, Mcnemar has also had his share of storm experiences. His Sanford neighborhood is known to flood during a heavy rainfall.

“My house fares pretty well, but the neighborhood around it kind of floods,” Mcnemar said.

To keep the potential flooding out of his home, he lines his front doors with several sandbags.

But his storm prep doesn’t stop there. He’s also filled two propane tanks to cook the food in his freezer should the power go out.

And after riding out several storms, Mcnemar says it’s more than filling sandbags and stocking up on supplies.

“We just try to stay as calm as we can. Stay hydrated. Check on you neighbors — that of kind thing,” Mcnemar said.

Sandbags are available at Public Works every day from 7 a.m. to sunset.